St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to deliver 'State of the Budget' address Thursday

Aug. 10—In a budget year like no other, residents and city officials may have special reason to tune into the mayor's fiscal plans for 2022.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will deliver his annual "State of the Budget" address at 12:30 p.m. Thursday online through the city's Facebook page and the city's website, as well as through Comcast 18 and Comcast 859. Viewers can access facebook.com/cityofsaintpaul and stpaul.gov/budget-address.

Carter last year held property taxes even, forcing city departments to make tough financial decisions, on top of cost-cutting moves that had already been inspired by the pandemic. The city has since been promised $166 million in American Rescue Plan dollars from the federal government, to be delivered in two installments over the course of a year.

The sum is equivalent to a year of city property tax levy, but it comes with restrictions over how the money can be spent.

Following Carter's budget address, the St. Paul City Council will have until September to vote upon a maximum property tax levy. They'll then have until early December to finalize any budget changes and approve the final tax levy, which can be lower than but not greater than the amount approved in September.