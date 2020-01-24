D-III Minnesota school drains perfect buzzer-beater, officials erroneously wave it off

St. Olaf perfectly executed a buzzer-beater on Wednesday night. Officials, however, decided to wave it off. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

St. Olaf couldn’t have run the play any better.

The Oles, down one point to Augsburg with just 0.2 seconds left on the clock Wednesday night at the Skoglund Center, ran an in-bounds play along the baseline in a last-ditch effort to grab the win — an impressive feat considering they had just climbed all the way out of a 17-point hole in the second half.

They ran it perfectly, too. Senior Troy Diggins Jr. expertly jumped up in the middle of the lane and tapped the in-bounds pass into the net, draining the game-winner and setting off a massive celebration on the court.

As they started celebrating, however, an official waved off the bucket — claiming that Diggins didn’t get it off in time.

Diggins, though, clearly got the shot off. The ball was in the air long before the buzzer sounded and the red light around the backboard lit up.

Diggins’ father shared a photo of the shot on Twitter Wednesday night, too, where the ball can be seen well in the air before the red light went off.

Ball out no red light pic.twitter.com/31rYzjT8TC — Troy Diggins (@troyDsr88) January 23, 2020

What the official saw to change the call is anyone’s guess.

And, as there is no replay in D-III basketball, the call stood. Augsburg was given the 75-74 win, snapping the Oles’ two-game win streak.

