'St Mirren's top-six hopes threaten to go to wire'

[BBC]

For a second league outing in a row, Stephen Robinson could have spent his half-time break gazing lovingly at the league table.

That being said, Motherwell's equaliser at Fir Park on Saturday did not carry quite the same trauma as the turnaround at Rugby Park a fortnight earlier.

Marcus Fraser was the unlikely goal scorer in black and pink, nodding home from an early corner.

The Saints would have fancied their chances at guarding a one-goal advantage and were not all that far from doing so once again.

But to quote an old proverb: 'Never let your guard drop against a Motherwell team led by a striker having an inexplicable golden season'.

Forget Kevin van Veen, we're living in Theo Bair's world now.

Matching Kilmarnock's point at Tynecastle keeps things as they were in the chase for fourth but affords the Ayrshire side the luxury of knowing their top-six place is secure.

For Robinson and his men, that confirmation will need to wait for at least a further week. Five points clear of Hibs in seventh with six left on the table, it's tempting to obsess over the final post-split fixtures and catastrophise.

Should Hibs see off basement-threatened St Johnstone at home and hold their nerve at Fir Park, the Saints will more than likely need to gather more than a single point in their corresponding matches to escape the very real threat of goal difference having a say.

Those corresponding matches? Hearts at home and a trip to Celtic Park. Gulp.

For at least one more week, expect Saints fans to have their eyes on the pitch but their ears tuned to the radio.

Me? I'm an optimist. I'm a glass half full, Hibs needing to win two in a row means they probably won't, Mikael Mandron to score as we beat Hearts, kind of guy.

You can find Mark Jardine on the Misery Hunters podcast.