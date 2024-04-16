St Mirren's post-split fixtures revealed
St Mirren start and finish their post-split fixtures against Old Firm opposition.
Stephen Robinson's side host Rangers on Sunday, 28 April and end the campaign with a trip to face current champions Celtic on Saturday, 18 May.
That is one of two away fixtures for the Buddies, who also visit Dundee.
St Mirren's post-split fixtures (All times BST):
Rangers (H) - Sunday, 28 April 12:30
Dundee (A) - Saturday, 4 May 15:00
Kilmarnock (H) - Saturday, 11 May 15:00
Hearts (H) - Wednesday, 15 May 19:45
Celtic (A) - Saturday, 18 May 12:30