Advertisement

St Mirren's post-split fixtures revealed

BBC
·1 min read

St Mirren start and finish their post-split fixtures against Old Firm opposition.

Stephen Robinson's side host Rangers on Sunday, 28 April and end the campaign with a trip to face current champions Celtic on Saturday, 18 May.

That is one of two away fixtures for the Buddies, who also visit Dundee.

St Mirren's post-split fixtures (All times BST):

  • Rangers (H) - Sunday, 28 April 12:30

  • Dundee (A) - Saturday, 4 May 15:00

  • Kilmarnock (H) - Saturday, 11 May 15:00

  • Hearts (H) - Wednesday, 15 May 19:45

  • Celtic (A) - Saturday, 18 May 12:30