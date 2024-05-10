St Mirren v Kilmarnock: Team news

Elvis Bwomono is available again for St Mirren after recovering from a knee complaint. Ryan Strain was sent home ill earlier in the week and will be assessed as will Greg Kiltie while Scott Tanser is struggling with a calf strain. Jonah Ayunga (knee) and Kwon Hyeok-kyu (hamstring) are out for the season.

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury picked up at Ibrox last weekend. Greg Stewart has returned to training this week after his hernia operation and is in contention while James Balagizi could return from a knee issue. Kyle Magennis (hamstring) remains out long term while Joe Wright is suspended.