St Mirren v Hearts: Pick of the stats
After going unbeaten at home against Hearts in the top-flight between November 2011 and March 2020 (W4 D4), St Mirren have since won just one of their last five such meetings with the Jambos at the SMISA Stadium (D2 L2).
Hearts won their last meeting with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership 2-0 in December, and are aiming to beat the Buddies twice in the same league season for the first time since 2021-22, when they won all three of the meetings between the two sides.
St Mirren have won each of their last three home league games, scoring exactly twice in each win; the Saints last won more such games in a row in October 2022 (four in a row).
None of Hearts' 15 away games in the Scottish Premiership this season have ended level (W9 L6), the longest stretch of such matches from the beginning of a season by any side since St. Mirren didn’t draw any of their first 16 games on the road in the 2013-14 campaign.
Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland tops the Scottish Premiership this season for goals (20), points won thanks to goals (18), and percentage of a side’s goals scored (50%).