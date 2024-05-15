St Mirren v Hearts: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have only won two of their last 10 league games against Hearts (D2 L6), losing both of their last two in a row.

Hearts have only lost one of their last six league away games at St Mirren (W3 D2), winning 2-1 most recently in April.

Excluding the curtailed 2019-20 season, St. Mirren have only won their final home game in two of their last 13 top-flight league campaigns (D5 L6), and lost their last such game last term 0-3 to Rangers.

Hearts have lost their final away game in five of their last six Scottish Premiership seasons (incl. curtailed 2019-20), although the exception was last season, when they drew 2-2 at Rangers.