'St Mirren unlucky not to win entertaining match'

We asked for your views after St Mirren's 1-1 draw with Hearts on Wednesday night.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Douglas: We probably should have shaded it. I said after the first 15 minutes that we would rue the missed chances, and that's how it turned out. Hearts took their chances when they came and the equalising goal was the act of a natural goalscorer, difficult to fault your defence when that goes in! Not a bad advert for an end-of-season game.

Gordon: I didn't think it was particularly scrappy, in fact it was a very entertaining match. St Mirren played well and were unlucky not to win. Class finish from Lawrence Shankland I have to admit.

Malcolm: Great atmosphere at the SMISA last night created by both sets of supporters. St Mirren probably deserved to win the match, but seem to have an issue with taking their chances. However, the goal from Shankland was absolutely phenomenal. Probably the best goal I have ever seen live.