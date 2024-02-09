Can St Mirren stun holders Celtic?

Cup holders Celtic look a little out of sorts and have a tricky assignment in Paisley.

St Mirren took four points off the champions last season but received three hidings in between and have lost both league meetings this time round, suffering an early blitz at home in the last weekend before the winter break.

Celtic have been unconvincing since the campaign resumed without it being too costly. There have been uncharacteristic struggles in front of goal as chances galore were squandered in the win over Ross County and the draw at Aberdeen, while they created little against Hibs, relying on two penalties to get them over the line.

Their wingers have been subdued and supporters will have been puzzled to see top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi on the bench at Easter Road. The bright note was a confident spot-kick double from new arrival Adam Idah coming after his team's four penalty misses this term.

St Mirren will have noted Hibs and the Dons gave Celtic a fright when taking the shackles off, but that's easier said than done against the heavyweights.