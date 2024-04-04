How can St Mirren secure top six?

Having spent practically the whole season in the top six, St Mirren would be devastated to drop out ahead of the Scottish Premiership's split in two games' time.

Stephen Robinson's side can secure top-half football this weekend, with their destiny in their own hands. Three points at home to third-placed Hearts would do the trick.

Should the Jambos leave Paisley with a point or more, St Mirren's spot can still be confirmed on Saturday. If Hibs fail to beat St Johnstone at Easter Road, the Buddies' place in the top six is secure.