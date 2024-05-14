St Mirren secure long-awaited return to Europe

St Mirren have sealed a first European qualification in 37 years after Dundee lost 5-2 against Rangers.

Dundee needed victory at Ibrox to maintain hopes of leapfrogging the Paisley side into fifth place.

The visitors took a shock 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from defenders Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales.

However, Rangers hit back strongly to ensure St Mirren have achieved their goal ahead of their penultimate game against Hearts on Wednesday.

St Mirren will enter Europa Conference League qualifying at the second round stage.

The draw will take place on 19 June, with the games to be played on 25 July and 1 August.