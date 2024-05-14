Advertisement

St Mirren secure European spot

Dig out those passports - St Mirren are heading to Europe!

The 5-2 defeat suffered by Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday night means Stephen Robinson's Saints cannot be caught in fifth place.

It is the Paisley club's highest top-flight finish since 1985 and ensures their first foray into European football since 1987-88 when they played in the Cup Winners' Cup, beating Tromso in round one before being knocked out by Mechelen.

Next season Saints will enter the European Conference League at the second qualifying round stage.

The draw will take place on 19 June, with the tie to be played on 25 July and 1 August.

