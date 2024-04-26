St Mirren 'not standing still' - Fraser

Marcus Fraser says St Mirren haven't given up hope of catching fourth-placed Kilmarnock as they chase down a spot in European football.

The Paisley side trail Derek McInnes' men by eight points, while Dundee lie just two points behind the Buddies in sixth.

"It's about us trying to get as many points as we can in these last five games," Fraser said.

"Kilmarnock have been on a decent run and are a wee bit ahead of us, but you never know what can happen. We need to concentrate on ourselves.

"The European spot is up for grabs, we know how hard it is going to be and we don’t want to take our eye off the ball.

"Last year we made the top six for the first time in a long while. We’re not just standing still. We want to get better and push up that league.’’

Stephen Robinson has challenged his players to pick up their first "marquee result" of the season when they host Rangers on Sunday.

While expecting a tough challenge from the title-chasing visitors, Fraser insists there's confidence in the St Mirren ranks.

"There’s a belief, there’s got to be," he added. "The big factor for us is that we’re at home, we’ve got a lot of fans behind us which is really big for us.

"Of course, we know Rangers are a good side. They are still in the title race so they’re going to be coming here all guns blazing, so we need to match that."