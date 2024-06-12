St Mirren confirm pre-season plans

[SNS]

St Mirren have confirmed their pre-season schedule, which includes four friendlies and a warm weather training camp.

Stephen Robinson's side will travel to Spain for a week and start their 2024-25 preparations at the Pinatar Arena.

The Buddies will take on Championship side Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park when they return in early July.

There will be a Renfrewshire derby the following Tuesday when they face Greenock Morton at Cappielow.

Robinson's men then host English League Two sides Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United before their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign begins at the end of the month.

St Mirren's pre-season fixtures:

Dunfermline Athletic v St Mirren, 6 July (15:00)

Greenock Morton v St Mirren, 9 July (19:45)

St Mirren v Fleetwood Town, 13 July (15:00)

St Mirren v Carlisle United, 19 July (19:30)