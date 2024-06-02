St Mirren boss on Sunderland list - gossip

Southampton boss Russell Martin wants a reunion with Matt O’Riley but fears being priced out of the bidding for the Celtic midfielder he worked with at MK Dons. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is on a list of possible candidates for Sunderland if they miss out on their top target Will Still. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland says he is blocking out transfer talk as he moves into the final 12 months of his Hearts contract and insists he would never "disrespect" the Edinburgh club by pushing for a move elsewhere. (FourFourTwo)

Rangers' new signing Jefte "could play for Real Madrid in the future", according to former Ibrox winger Dalcio, who played with the Brazilian left-back in Cyprus last season. (Daily Record)

Fiorentina and Fulham are two of the clubs battling it out for Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong, with the 32-year-old out of contract at Southampton. (Daily Record)

David Kennedy, the general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, has described the failure to set up an organised fan zone in Glasgow for supporters celebrating a Scottish title win as "bizarre". (Glasgow Times)

Scotland’s four-star Euro 2024 base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen is called "shabby" like a youth hostel with tasteless food in harsh visitors' reviews. (Scottish Sun)

Stirling Albion want Alan Maybury as their new manager after dramatically pulling out of a deal for Chris Aitken earlier this week. (Daily Record)