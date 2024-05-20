St Mirren award will stay with Gogic 'forever'

Alex Gogic says it's "very special" to be named St Mirren's player of the year after helping the Paisley side to European football.

The 30-year-old, who signed a new three-year deal recently, picked up two prizes at the club's awards dinner, including players' player of the year.

"It's very special," Gogic said. "What the players think of you, that's the biggest judgement.

"For them to give me this trophy, it's one that will stay with me forever. It's one big family, a special group.

"Going into Europe, the gaffer knew what we could achieve and he kept repeating it. Knowing we're coming back to play in European qualifiers is something amazing.

"On a personal note, I always try my best and it's good that the highs and the lows pay off in the end. I love it here. All the fans show me."

Gogic also gave a nod to manager Stephen Robinson, who moved the Cypriot from midfield to defence in an inspired move.

"They can see things that you can't," he adds.

"A special mention to him because without him, I'm probably not getting these awards."