St. Michael’s names new boys basketball coach

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era of Horsemen basketball is set to begin. St. Michael’s announced the hiring of former Clayton coach Dakota Montoya on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Dakota Montoya to the St. Michael’s family,” said Joshua Grine at St. Michael’s High School. “His proven track record, combined with his passion for the game and commitment to developing student-athletes, make him the ideal candidate to lead our basketball program. We are confident that under his leadership, our team will thrive both on and off the court.”.

Montoya was selected over a field of 20 applicants. He replaces Gerard Garcia as head coach.

