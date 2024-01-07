St. Mary's Springs boys hockey scores four power play goals in rout of Marquette

BROOKFIELD - St. Mary's Springs (5-7, 3-1 Badgerland) scored twice in each period to pick up a 6-1 non-conference victory over the Marquette Hilltoppers (5-5, 1-4 Classic Eight).

The Ledgers cashed in on four of their six power plays compared to Marquette's lone successful goal on five attempts.

Tate Baker and Austin Westergaard claimed the first two goals for Springs in the opening period, both assisted by Armani Fisher. Westergaard added another goal in the second period and Fisher netted one for himself five minutes later.

Will Stellmacher and Presten Flood rounded out the scoring for the Ledgers in the third.

Isaac Sabel assisted on three goals, Quinn McLaughlin added two assists, and both Teigue Wagner and Brody Hyland each also had an assist for Springs.

Keegan Kowalke's power play goal for the Hilltoppers was assisted by Murphy Monreal.

Brendan Gaertig had 29 saves for the Ledgers and Mack Langermann had 18 saves for Marquette.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 75, Fond du Lac 59

FOND DU LAC - The Papermakers (6-4, 4-3) defeated the Cardinals (6-5, 4-3) in a Fox Valley Association battle.

Ryker Johnson led Fondy with 14 points and Marvin Haslett III chipped in with 10 points.

Thomas Meyers scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to lead Kimberly. Mikey Wildes added 13 points for the Papermakers.

Kimberly 34 41 - 75

Fond du Lac 23 36 - 59

Winnebago Lutheran 95, Mayville 69

MAYVILLE - The Vikings (7-4, 6-0) remained unbeaten in the Flyway with a blowout victory over the Cardinals (1-9, 1-5).

Sam Loehr led the way for WLA with 23 points and Noah Gensler closely followed with 22. Gannan Schwartz chipped in with 16 points and Sam Ferguson rounded out the scoring leaders for the Vikings with 13.

Braden Drinkwine led Mayville with 20 points. Joren Schlender added 12 points and Emerson Mittelstadt had 11 for the Cardinals.

Mayville 33 36 - 69

WLA 46 49 - 95

Laconia 75, North Fond du Lac 39

NORTH FOND DU LAC - The Spartans (5-3, 3-3) evened their record in the Flyway with the blowout victory over the winless Orioles (0-12, 0-6).

Cash Farrell led Laconia with 12 points, five rebounds and five steals. Ethan Pinno added 11 points, four boards, three assists and Cam Smit had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists.

Owen Larson and Carter Bonlender each chipped in with eight points to round out the scoring leaders for the Spartans.

NFDL 25 14 - 39

Laconia 40 35 - 75

Lomira 52, Campbellsport 43

LOMIRA - The Lions (5-6, 4-2) led by 21 at the half, coasting the rest of the way for a Flyway conference victory over the Cougars (3-9, 1-5).

Jackson Goebel and Jake Broeske each scored 14 points to lead Lomira. Broeske had 12 points in the first half, along with 13 total rebounds for a double-double, and Goebel contributed 10 in the second half.

Ethan Pickering led Campbellsport with a game-high 15 points, including 11 in the second half.

Campbellsport 13 30 - 43

Lomira 34 18 - 52

Oakfield 45, Lourdes Academy 42

OSHKOSH - The Oaks (5-4, 4-2) held onto a 4-point halftime lead to defeat the Knights (8-3, 4-2) and pick up a Trailways-East road victory.

Hunter Sabel led Oakfield with 13 points and Davis Dercks added 11 for the Oaks.

JJ McKellips scored 15 points to lead Lourdes.

Oakfield 28 17 - 45

Lourdes 24 18 - 42

Omro 86, St. Mary's Springs 79

OMRO - The Ledgers (6-5, 3-3) fell to the Foxes (9-2, 6-0), who remain unbeaten and tied with WLA for first place in the Flyway.

Omro broke open a 32-31 ballgame by going on a 13-2 run to end the first half, capitalized by a 2/3 court shot at the buzzer.

Six players scored in double figures for Springs, led by Noah Moul with 19 points.

John Coon and Caden Pitz each followed with 12 points, Sam Lucas added 11 points, and Ben Baker and Kaden Krusick both had 10 points.

Keenan Rahn had a double-double with a game-high 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Foxes.

Ryan Schoeni also double-doubled with 22 points, 10 assists and Mason Gruss rounded out the scoring leaders for Omro with 16 points, seven boards and five steals.

Springs 33 46 - 79

Omro 45 41 - 86

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 1 (D-3) Waupun 65, Kewaskum 37

WAUPUN - The top-ranked Warriors (12-1, 6-0) easily handled Kewaskum (6-7, 3-2) to remain undefeated in the East Central conference.

Lydia Aalsma led the way for Waupun with 22 points, including 18 in the first half, and Kayl Petersen added a double-double with 16 points (14 in the second half), 17 rebounds.

Ashley Vogt scored 16 points to lead Kewaskum.

Kewaskum 13 24 - 37

Waupun 37 28 - 65

Kimberly 73, Fond du Lac 59

KIMBERLY - The first-place Papermakers (10-2, 7-1) handily defeated the Cardinals (4-10, 1-7) in a Fox Valley Association matchup.

Brooke Butler led Fondy with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Morgan Zangl added 12 points and Lilah Johnson had 10 points for the Cardinals.

Kate McGinnis scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Papermakers. Emily Urban followed with 15 points and Raegan Krueger had 11 for Kimberly.

Fond du Lac 21 38 - 59

Kimberly 32 41 - 73

