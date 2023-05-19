St. Mary’s point guard transfer set to visit Florida

Todd Golden and his recruiting staff are still looking at what options are left in the transfer portal, and one option standing out is former Saint Peter’s point guard Jaylen Murray, who is also known as Juju.

Murray averaged 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his second year with the Peacocks. He entered the portal on May 3 and is still weighing his options. Florida and Ole Miss are the two programs garnering the most interest.

The Gators are set to host him over the final three days of May, according to Gators Online, and the Rebels should get him for an official visit at some point. That likely means Ole Miss is the team to beat, but getting Murray on campus could help UF climb up the ranks.

Florida has already added a handful of players from the transfer portal in 2023. Most of them are replacements for the frontcourt rotation — center Micah Handlogten, power forward EJ Jarvis, and forward Tyrese Samuel. Former Iona point guard Walter Clayton is the only backcourt joining the program this year.

Murray is ranked No. 101 overall on On3’s transfer portal rankings. He’s also No. 20 among point guards that entered the portal. On3 currently ranks Florida’s transfer class tenth in the country. Adding Murray would bump them up a spot or two.

More Basketball!

Florida basketball welcomes two freshmen to campus Florida basketball misses out on top 2024 PG target Florida basketball earns first 2024 commitment from in-state SG Two former Gators to attend NBA G League Elite Camp Florida basketball among transfer portal winners in 2023

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire