St. Mary’s Colgan headed to state once again with a huge run-rule victory over Erie 10-0

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The high school postseason for baseball has finally arrived and the defending Class 2-1A state champions St. Mary’s Colgan looked to get back to the state tournament Wednesday night as they took on the Erie Red Devils in the Regional Championship.

Colgan ran away with a huge victory 10-0 in five innings over Erie.

The Panthers scored in every inning. They took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and just kept pouring on the runs after.

On the mound, Cooper Simmons had a solid game with five strikeouts through five innings and allowed two hits.

Both Gus Keller and Brock Radell went 2-for-2. Keller scored two runs meanwhile Radell had one RBI and scored three runs. Tristan Voss was 1-for-1 from the plate with two RBIs. Kysen Bennett finished 1-for-3 brought home two runs and scored one run.

Colgan heads to the state tournament. Their 34th appearance in 38 seasons under head coach Mike Watt. The Panthers are seeking their 22nd state title. The state tournament will be in Great Bend at the Sports Complex from May 23rd to May 24th.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.