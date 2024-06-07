St. Mary’s-Colgan Head Baseball Coach Mike Watt Named KABC 2-1A Coach of the Year

PITTSBURG, KS — The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches recently announced their 2024 All-State awards and honors and St. Mary’s-Colgan Baseball Coach Mike Watt has been named the KABC 2-1A Coach of the Year.

He led the Panthers to a 20-win season finishing the year 20-5.

The Panthers finished with their first 20-win season since 2016 and it’s their 5th 20-win season under Watt.

They also finished as CNC Co-Champions, their first league title since 2016.

Colgan finished 3rd in the state tournament after run ruling Thomas More Prep, 10-0, thanks to a Cooper Simmons, 6 innings no-hitter.

2024 was Colgan’s 34th state tournament appearance in 38 seasons under Watt.

