St. Mary’s beats Rocklin to win Division I section championship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – According to MaxPreps, Granite Bay is the No. 1 high school baseball team in the Sac-Joaquin Section.

The Grizzlies play Elk Grove on Friday in the Division II section championship game.

Behind Granite Bay in the rankings, which were updated on Thursday, are St. Mary’s (No. 2) and Rocklin (No. 3).

The Rams will stay ahead of the Thunder after beating them in the Division I section championship game on Thursday night at Sacramento City College, 6-1.

“I’m just excited for the boys, man. I’m here for them,” said St. Mary’s head baseball coach Jason Lindholm. “That’s my main objective is here for the kids, and we just kind of ride the wave, man. They held us up all year and they made us look good.”

Added first baseman Michael Quedens, who has signed with Michigan, “We did it. Tanner Grove pitched a hell of a game tonight. I’m super excited I got to experience that with my guys.”

Prior to Thursday night, St. Mary’s had not made an appearance in a section championship game since 2014.

