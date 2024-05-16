St. Luke’s soccer makes history, Wildcats claim first state championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRKG) — For the first time in school history, St. Luke’s boys soccer claimed the 1-3A state championship!

After advancing to the title game a year ago, the Wildcats finished the job in 2024 — beating Westminster-Oak Mountain 3-2 to take home the blue map.

The St. Luke’s boys, coached by Ryon Depinet, fell behind early in the game, but rallied behind goals from Mason Brown and Ryan Knotts.

Knotts earned tournament MVP honors for his two goals. Senior goalkeeper Larson Holt finished with four saves.

St. Luke’s finished the season with 20 wins — congrats to the Wildcats on their historic season!!

