St. Louisans and visitors celebrating 10 years of Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis destination has reached its 10-year mark as a staple for the downtown baseball scene, celebrating with a great musical lineup all weekend long.

Ballpark Village is a must-visit for those attending a ballgame. Back in 2013, all of it was just a dream that soon became a reality.

It was the Cardinals’ goal when the first scoop of dirt was lifted in February 2013.

“We saw an opportunity to enhance the gameday experience for our fans with a project unlike any other in baseball,” Bill DeWitt Jr., the chairman and CEO of the St. Louis Cardinals, said.

Since its opening, Ballpark Village has hosted everything from watch parties to concerts and even e-sports competitions.

It’s been a home run for both St. Louisans and out-of-town visitors.

“We really check all the boxes for you with sports, experience delicious food, you get to see all different walks of life and it really is an experience,” Andrew Dreyer, the entertainment manager at Ballpark Village, said.

On the docket this weekend to celebrate this milestone are a number of events, including the normal Cardinals watch party, an outdoor concert by Brett Young, and even an appearance from the Wizard himself.

“New tenants added, new buildings added. It’s truly become a place where you can live, work, and play with our residential tower, One Cardinal Way. We’ve made many upgrades to the facility,” Dreyer said.

It’s come a long way over the last 10 years and a gold-gloved future lies ahead.

“While I remember when I was a kid and they were talking about the renderings of Ballpark Village and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s going to be the coolest place in the world,’ just growing up a huge Cardinals fan,” Dreyer said. “Ballpark Village has gone over the top for what the experience and this place has created for the community.”

