The NFL gave up St. Louis, but St. Louis hasn’t given up on pro football.

A crowd of 38,310 showed up in St. Louis on Sunday to see the Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades. It was the first pro football game in St. Louis since the plug was pulled on the second iteration of XFL 3.0.

St. Louis won the game, 24-11.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron completed 20 of 27 passes for 214 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Running back Brian Hill churned up 89 yards on 18 carries, adding a touchdown. Receiver Darrius Shepherd caught eight passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Battlehawks are now 3-1. With six games to play, they have four more at home.

St. Louis wins XFL home opener, before crowd of 38,310 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk