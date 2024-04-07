St. Louis sports extravaganza draws massive crowds downtown

ST. LOUIS — Tens of thousands of St. Louisians filed downtown as three St. Louis Pro Sports teams were in action in St. Louis. One family told Elliott Davis that they were excited to be downtown for the Cardinals game and everything else going on.

Fans gathered around the dome across Downtown BattleHawks. Some spent 4 hours waiting for the game to start. St. Louis City Sc was also playing and had plenty of excited fans.

Some businesses were thriving. A car lot with a posted price of $30 was doing booming business. One attendant says she expects to take in a lot of cash but she’ll have long hours.

Meanwhile, police possess additional information to closely monitor innocent individuals. Keep them safe.

