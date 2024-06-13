St. Louis Shock make home debut in pickleball scrimmage

FENTON, MO. – The St. Louis Shock, St. Louis’ professional pickleball franchise, played it’s first-home scrimmage against the Chicago Slice in front of a soldout event at the Missouri Pickleball Club.

The team that features Anna Bright, Kate Fahey, Hayden Patriquin and Gabriel Tardio currently sits atop the Major League Pickleball (MLP) standings with 12 points.

The next MLP event is scheduled for June 13-16 in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.