St. Louis ranks second in UFL TV viewership, only trails Birmingham at season midpoint

St. Louis ranks second in UFL TV viewership, only trails Birmingham at season midpoint

ST. LOUIS – Midway through the 2024 UFL spring football season, St. Louis nearly stands on top in TV ratings.

St. Louis ranks as the second-best market in TV viewership through the first five weeks of the United Football League season.

An X-post from Fox Sports Public Relations reports a market share rating for St. Louis of 1.61/6. The only market with a better rating is Birmingham, Alabama, with 2.55/7.

For those who believe in the “winning solves everything” mindset, the ratings shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Birmingham Stallions have played to a combined 9-1 record and both lead their respective UFL conferences.

Sidewalk squatters move up the road after tarp encampment torn down

FOX Sports reports that UFL games on FOX have been drawing an average of 946,000 viewers. The most-watched game this year? None other than the Battlehawks’ season-opening contest to the Michigan Panthers.

According to FOX Sports, UFL viewership is up 29% compared to USFL football games that regularly aired in the same time slots last year.

St. Louis also shattered a spring football record in attendance earlier this year, drawing more than 40,000 fans at its home opener on April 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.