Go! St. Louis races are this weekend: What to know

ST. LOUIS – The weekend filled with races in the streets of downtown St. Louis is making its return for the marathon ‘reimagined.’

Go! St. Louis says that they have new courses in store with iconic landmarks along the way. Either way, if you’ll be running in the races or standing on the sidelines cheering, below is a guide to navigate this weekend.

Race Times

There are a number of races that will be taking place throughout the day Saturday, geared towards everyone of all levels.

Online registration has closed for the full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, and 10K. However, it is still possible to register at the expo for those distances at St. Louis Union Station-Midway East on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The time limit for Go! St. Louis is 6.5 hours, as runners will need to stay at a 15-minute average mile or faster.

The full marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and 10K all begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. The 1-mile family fun run will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the 5K will start at 4 p.m.

Award ceremonies for the 10K and half marathon will be at 10:30 a.m., and the ceremony for the full marathon will be at 11 a.m.

Brazen burglary: police seek person of interest in St. Charles County

Street closures

With runners scattered across downtown St. Louis, there will be many road closures throughout the morning and early afternoon. Plan accordingly if you need to get downtown. Lots of streets will be closed in neighborhoods including Midtown, Riverfront, Soulard, Lafayette Square, Central West End, Old North St. Louis, and more. For a comprehensive list of where streets will be closed and when, click here.

Below is a list of Interstate closures.

I-44 westbound at Tucker/Gravois (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

I-64 eastbound at Market/Bernard (6 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

I-64 westbound: Broadway on ramp (6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.) Market Street on ramp (6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.) Grand Avenue (6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)



Parking

While there may be several roads closed for the races, parking will be available at select locations.

Parking lots Union Station 2300 Clark Ave. 2720 Clark Ave.

Streets Olive Street between Compton and 15th Street Locust between Compton and 15th Street



To access these designated parking points, it’s recommended to use I-64 east or westbound and take the exits listed below. Another option is to take I-70 to exit 292A at the Convention Plaza.

Jefferson

22nd Street

14th Street

It’s strongly urged to not access parking east of 14th street until after 10 a.m.

Is it legal for motorcyclists to split lanes in Missouri and Illinois?

Events

Running Niche is hosting the official ‘Shakeout Run’ to ease any nerves, offer advice to runners on the course, and stock up on any nutritional items you may need before the big day. Those who want to join can report to 1601 Tower Grove Ave. Friday morning at 6:30 a.m.

The fun doesn’t stop after the races have concluded. MOtion is the Greater St. Louis Marathon after-party, which welcomes everyone to an event with Schlafly Beer, Sugarfire BBQ, and a lineup of live music.

It all begins at 11 a.m. on 15th and Chestnut Street.

Artists performing include Mvstermind, Whitworth, Starwold, James Líôn, Che Sanchez, and Stazi.

Getting involved

If you’re not running any races yourself, there are still ways to get involved. These responsibilities vary from assisting with expo pick-ups and distribution to taking care of the finish line or working the beer tent.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, click here.

Beyond the Greater St. Louis Marathon, Go! St. Louis has two more scheduled races in 2024. The KT82 Trail Relay is on June 1 and The Great GO! Halloween Race is on Oct. 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.