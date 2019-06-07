St. Louis paper trolls Bruins after Blues steal Game 5

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have unfortunately been as much about the quality of officiating as they have about the skill of the game’s elite players.

Even throughout the Cup final, the referees have made headlines regularly. St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube was critical of the calls after Game 3, claiming that something didn’t add up after the least penalized team in the league found themselves down 2-1 thanks in large part to the Bruins’ powerplay.

The pendulum swung the other way after Game 5, as Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy called the officiating a ”black eye” for the sport following a wild game where a non-call on a trip resulted in the game-winning goal.

Yes, the whistles go both ways and both teams have the right to be upset when they’re on the wrong end of it, but to the victor go the spoils.

The victors, in this case, are the St. Louis Blues, who are now one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup. For the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the non-call on Tyler Bozak’s trip prior to David Perron’s game-winner was perfect fodder for a Friday morning headline.

"What A Trip" Stanley Cup Final edition of @stltoday. That is some world class headline trolling of Bruins fans. pic.twitter.com/B7xODNJYsC — David Carson (@PDPJ) June 7, 2019

“What a trip!” the headline reads, complete with an action shot of the guilty party Bozak getting away with one. It’s clever work, and one certain to rile up Bruins fans who are in town and just looking to get the daily news.

An excellent choice of words and accompanying image, likely narrowly beating out Cassidy’s “We thought we got screwed.”

