St. Louis gets double dose of hockey and soccer this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Sports fans will be converging throughout this weekend downtown as the St. Louis Blues and CITY SC are set to play.

“Soccer game, hockey game, all kinds of stuff. It’s going to be a good day,” Hunter Ricks, Maggie O’ Brien’s manager, said. “We’ve experienced that before already; it was always a good turnout either way.”

Ricks says the restaurant and Irish pub will occasionally set up tents in the parking lot to sell food and drinks. She also says there is a brand new patio on the side of the building that sits across from CITYPARK.

A busy day is expected as fans make their way to the Downtown West neighborhood.

The Blues are set up to play Friday night against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken Sunday at noon.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

“We’re from North Dakota, here to see the hockey games; they’re a lot of fun to watch, I really enjoy it,” Jocelyn Long, visitor, said. “We like coming to St. Louis. Everybody is nice and friendly, we have a good time.”

As the playoffs are on the line for the Blues, fans are expected to be amped up at each game.

CITY SC will host Austin FC Sunday at 3:45 p.m., which will be available to watch on FOX 2. Syberg’s on Market Street is ready for the crowds.

“That is going to be a big day for us,” Kenneth Blacketer, front-of-house manager at Syberg’s, said. “We’ll be shuttling as early as 11 a.m., maybe a little before that.”

As temperatures will be in the 80s across the weekend, an increased attendance number is expected between both stadiums.

“It’s going to be a nice day,” Blacketer said. “We’re going to have our patio shutter doors open and everyone is going to be packed (with) fun. It’s going to be a nice time getting the sun on them.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.