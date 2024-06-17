St. Louis Fans boo Tom Brady at UFL Championship Game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tom Brady is still a villain in St. Louis, even without the Rams or NFL in town.

Tom Brady was in St. Louis Sunday for his broadcast debut with Fox, covering the UFL Championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas.

After the Birmingham Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0, Brady was set to present the UFL Championship MVP award, but once Brady appeared on the screen, the St. Louis crowd did not hold back.

Moments after Hall of Fame Quarterback and St. Louis Rams legend Kurt Warner received much praise from fans while carrying the UFL Championship trophy up the podium, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was showered with loud boos as he presented the UFL Championship MVP award to Birmingham Stallions Quarterback Adrien Martinez.

Brady is surely no stranger to St. Louis. The future Hall of Fame quarterback won his first Super Bowl title against the St. Louis Rams, beating them 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI back in February 2002, preventing the Rams from winning a second Super Bowl in three seasons.

While Brady receives much praise for his illustrious career on the football field, St. Louis fans show they still have a grudge against him for stripping a championship and celebration away from the city.

