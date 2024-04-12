St. Louis CITY SC and Yeti partner on season-long refillable rambler

ST. LOUIS – Rooting for CITY SC can make you thirsty. Soon, the club will have a special way for fans to refresh.

“The goal was really to design a cup that fans could have in-and-out privileges with. You could bring it all year to CITY and CITY 2 games and have unlimited soda and water refills as well,” Matt Sebek, chief experience officer for St. Louis CITY SC, said.

Sebek says this is about more than creating a cool collectable. Partnering with Yeti puts the club’s sustainability initiative at the forefront and gets CITYPARK a step closer to its goal of zero waste status for all its home matches.

“We wanted to be environmentally responsible from day one, so let’s put together the policies, procedures and partners like Yeti who could really help us with that mission. Big sporting venues, entertainment, concerts have an ability to generate a lot of waste,” Sebek said. “We said, ‘What can we do to control the sphere we operate?’ and this is what we’ve developed.”

The 25-ounce Rambler Straw Mug retails for $79.99 and can be pre-ordered now through April 14 at 11:59 p.m. on CITY’s website. They’ll be available for pickup beginning May 11.

Limited quantities will also be available for purchase exclusively at CITY’s team stores, CITY Pavilion and CITY Goods. Sebek understands the price will grab some fans attention.

“This program will continue to evolve but for fans that come regularly to City Park, we believe the value is immense,” he added.

Some fans, like Scott Thomas, see value in the cup and its mission.

“If you go to the games a lot, it’s not a bad deal,” he said. “I think season ticket holders would jump at the opportunity, especially if beer came with it, bet that’s a different story. I think it’s great they’re going for a sustainability program. Anytime you can get some type of efforts to keep down waste, I think that’s great.”

