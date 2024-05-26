St. Louis City SC loses third straight game, 2-1 to Seattle

Make it three straight losses for St. Louis City SC after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night at CityPark.

After a scoreless first half, Seattle scored in the 66th minute off a City SC own goal. The Seattle shot was deflected into the St. Louis goal accidentally by City SC defender Kyle Hiebert to make it 1-0 Seattle. The Sounders then scored three minutes later on Jordan Morris’ goal. City SC finally found the back of the net in the 82nd minute on Tomas Totland’s deflection of Edu Lowen’s shot.

