St. Louis City breaks scoring drought but settles for 1-1 draw with Atlanta United

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC finally broke its scoring drought.

In the 50th minute against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Indiana Vassilev scored the club’s first goal in 342 minutes and gave St. Louis the lead.

The lead wasn’t long-lived.

St. Louis settled for a 1-1 tie on Saturday at CITYPARK. St. Louis CITY SC now has a league-leading ten draws this season.

Officials awarded Atlanta a penalty kick in the 69th minute. St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Burki initially saved the penalty shot by Daniel Rios, but Rios scored off the rebound to tie the match for good.

St. Louis’ record moved to 3-5-10 this season. The team hasn’t won a match since May 11th against Chicago. In that period, St. Louis is 0-5-3. Overall, the club has 19 points this season.

The match marked the first MLS starts for Michael Wentzel and Jay Reid, who signed short-term loan contracts from St. Louis’ MLS NEXT PRO team St. Louis CITY SC 2. Columbia, IL native Caden Glover and former SLU Billiken Johnny Klein, who signed an MLS contract earlier Saturday, also appeared in the match.

