St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets announce Monday night lineups

The New York Mets open a three-game road series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

First pitch is at 7:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Max Scherzer (3-0, 2.50) will start for New York, while Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.76) will go for St. Louis.

Here are the lineups announce by the teams on Monday afternoon:

New York Mets lineup

CF Brandon Nimmo

RF Starling Marte

SS Francisco Lindor

1B Pete Alonso

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Robinson Cano

LF Mark Canha

2B Jeff McNeil

C Tomas Nido

—

RHP Max Scherzer

St. Louis Cardinals lineup

1 2B Tommy Edman

2 1B Paul Goldschmidt

3 LF Tyler O'Neill

4 3B Nolan Arenado

5 DH Corey Dickerson

6 RF Dylan Carlson

7 SS Edmundo Sosa

8 C Yadier Molina

9 CF Harrison Bader

SP:Miles Mikolas

What's on deck for Mets: 5 things to know as they take on St. Louis Cardinals

