St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season

St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks will not play this season, citing pre-existing health concerns.

The hard-throwing right-hander is a Type 1 diabetic, and with uncertainty of the long-term effects of the coronavirus on such a condition, the 23-year-old Hicks opted not to participate.

Hicks, who will still receive his full prorated salary for the scheduled 60-game MLB season, is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed last June and was hoping to return to the St. Louis bullpen in August.

“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement on Monday.

"We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season."

After appearing in 73 games as a rookie in 2018, Hicks moved into the closer’s role last season, notching 14 saves in 15 opportunities before injuring his elbow.

He posted a 3.14 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 29 games in 2019, with 31 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings pitched.