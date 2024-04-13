St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (7-7, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-8, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-2, 8.22 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -111, Diamondbacks -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 6-8 record overall and a 4-4 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .267.

St. Louis has a 7-7 record overall and a 4-4 record in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with six extra base hits (three doubles and three home runs). Blaze Alexander is 8-for-27 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with three home runs while slugging .423. Ivan Herrera is 9-for-31 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.