Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau stood on the tee box, studied the 500ish yards between himself and the green on the 11th hole at the outer reaches of Augusta National, picked his club of choice from his blue golf bag and let loose. “Fore!” DeChambeau said with a laugh, because what else is there to do when you take on Amen Corner with a tennis racket? DeChambeau's tour around one of the most famed stretches of one of the most famed courses on the planet last month didn't include a golf club.