St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

Reuters

Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The result wasn't without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.