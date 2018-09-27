St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo suspended for hit to Michal Kempny

St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for two preseason games plus a regular season game for his elbow to the head of Michal Kempny, the Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

The hit occurred in the third period of Tuesday's preseason contest in St. Louis. Kempny left the game and did not return. He is currently considered day-to-day with what is being called an upper-body injury.

"I think that it's something they're definitely trying to eliminate, is any hits to the head," head coach Todd Reirden said Thursday. "It's unfortunate that that type of stuff happens in the game. I saw it as a blow to the head that should be looked at by the league."

The suspension amounts to one meaningful game for Bortuzzo, but the punishment should come as no surprise. Though the video makes reference to Bortuzzo's history, he is not considered a repeat offender. His last suspension came in December 2014, and the DoPS only considers a player a repeat offender if he has been suspended within the last 18 months.

