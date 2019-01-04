St. Louis Blues come after Tom Wilson in first meeting since the Oskar Sundqvist hit originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Click play above to watch the full video of Tom Wilson's fight with Robert Bortuzzo

We all knew it was coming. Tom Wilson earned a lengthy suspension at the start of the season for a hit he delivered to St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the preseason finale. On Thursday, the two teams met for the first time in the regular season and, not surprisingly, the Blues came after Wilson.

Early in the second period, Wilson dropped the gloves with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. Bortuzzo was seen chirping at Wilson prior to the game during warmups so it was no surprise that he was the one to eventually drop the gloves.

Interestingly enough, this is also the first time the Caps have seen Bortuzzo since he was suspended for an elbow he delivered to Michal Kempny in an earlier preseason matchup between Washington and St. Louis. He was suspended for the game in which Wilson hit Sundqvist

The Blues weren't done with Wilson either, as captain Alex Pietrangelo took a swing at him trailing a play. Both players exchanged jabs earning them matching roughing minors.

Wilson had the chance to get the last laugh later in the second period with a shorthanded breakaway, but he was turned aside by goalie Jake Allen.

