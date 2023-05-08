St. Louis Battlehawks DL Freedom Akinmoladun invited to tryout for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking a look at what the XFL has to offer.

According to the XFL’s official Twitter account, the Chiefs have invited St. Louis Battlehawks DL Freedom Akinmoladun for a tryout. This is the first player from the XFL that has reportedly been brought into Kansas City for a tryout.

An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019, Akinmoladun is a Grandview, Missouri native who played at Grandview High School. He started his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to play defensive line for the Corn Huskers. He played three seasons in the NFL (2019-2021), spending time with each the New York Giants, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in just five total NFL games, recording two tackles.

The 6-foot-4 and 286-pound defender appeared in 10 games with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL during their inaugural season back under new management. The 27-year-old recorded 14 total tackles and one sack in 56 snaps on the year.

In addition to the Chiefs, Akinmoladun has also been invited to Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp.

