St. Louis Ambush renew partnership with Family Arena through 2029

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Louis Ambush have renewed a partnership to play indoor soccer at The Family Arena through 2029.

Founded in 2013, the Ambush are part of the Major Arena Soccer League and currently the longest-active professional soccer club in the St. Louis region.

Family Arena says the Ambush are the longest-tenured tenant in its history, helping the cause in a renewed partnership.

“I am so excited that the Ambush will be continuing to compete at The Family Arena for many years to come,” said Family Arena General Manager Sandra Femmer. “We have developed a great partnership with them and look forward to their continued success.”

“We are excited to continue to call the Family Arena home. It’s been our home since the team started in 2013 and will continue to be our home for at least the next five years,” said Shelly Clark, Ambush CEO and Co-Owner. “We love being a part of this community and being able to provide quality family entertainment.”

Renovations are underway at the Family Arena this summer. Leaders say these renovations aim to improve the fan experience, such as new video boards, ribbon boards, lower-bowl seating, and central heating and cooling systems.

The Ambush will return for their 12th season this fall, but have not yet announced next season’s schedule. For more information on the Ambush, click here or call 636-477-6363.

