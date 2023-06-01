St. Louis 101: Trends to watch, tire info, interactive ways to follow race

After a three-week stretch of traveling up and down the Carolinas, NASCAR hits the road to the Midwest and lands just outside St. Louis, Missouri, at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Last year, the Cup Series made its debut on the flat, 1-mile oval resulting in Joey Logano winning the inaugural event after an overtime battle with Kyle Busch — all in front of a sold-out crowd.

Will the drama from last year’s race carry over into its sophomore outing? Before we find out how Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will play out, here are some important trends to watch ahead of the action, along with Goodyear tire information and interactive ways to follow along.

🚨 CHASE ELLIOTT SUSPENDED; NO. 14 TEAM PENALIZED 🚨

The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will miss Sunday’s race as NASCAR suspended Chase Elliott for the incident with Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600.

Officials ruled Elliott intentionally crashed Denny Hamlin in Monday‘s Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, turning left into Hamlin‘s right-rear quarter panel and sending the No. 11 Toyota head-on into the outside SAFER barrier.

Another major penalty was announced Wednesday as NASCAR issued an L3-level penalty to the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team for counterfeiting a Next Gen part.

As a result, the No. 14 team was docked 120 points in both the owner standings and driver standings for Chase Briscoe; an additional loss of 25 playoff points should Briscoe and the team qualify for the postseason; and a $250,000 fine and suspension in the next six points races to crew chief John Klausmeier.



📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— Ford has won only twice in 2023.

— A driver led 100 or more laps in nine races in 2023.

— Six races in 2023 had an overtime finish (finish last season at Gateway ended in overtime).

(Via Racing Insights)

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

2022: Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain tangle at Gateway | WATCH

2022: Joey Logano wins inaugural Cup race at Gateway | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, June 3

— 10 a.m. ET: Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

— 10:45 a.m. ET: Qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 4

— 3:30 p.m. ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)



RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after being extended for this season’s first five races.

Goodyear will run the tire setup that has already been used at Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway and North Wilkesboro Speedway earlier this season. Teams will be allotted one set of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and an additional nine sets for Sunday’s race.

NASCAR implemented an update to the Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series chassis that went into effect last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

