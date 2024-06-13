St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore lineman Cameron Wagner lands Illinois offer

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore offensive lineman Cameron Wagner landed a home state offer on Monday he’s been thinking about for quite awhile. The 6-foot-6, 290 pound Class of 2027 prospect camped at Illinois in the morning on Wednesday, before getting called into head coach Bret Bielema’s office, where he received an offer to play for the Illini.

“I’ve lived near St. Joe my whole life and everyone’s been saying once I get Illinois the whole world will come after, so it just means everything to me,” Wagner said.

After staring his freshman season last fall on JV, Wagner moved up to varsity about midway through the season. His recruitment has picked up steadily the past few months, going on several visits including Louisville, with the Cardinals giving him his first Division I offer. Miami (OH) followed, with the Illini his second high major school to get in the mix on Wednesday.

“It’s been chaotic is what my word would be. I started playing JV and then moved up with injuries and I just kind of took off from there. At the end of the season no one was really contacting me but once I started putting my name out there, people started really coming at me.”

