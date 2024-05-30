St. Joseph Mustangs win season opener against Baldwin City Blues

May 29—Wednesday night in St. Joseph was an eventful one as it was opening night at Phil Welch Stadium in a non-league contest between the Baldwin City Blues from the Mid-Plains League and the St. Joseph Mustangs from the MINK League.

The stands were filled with eager fans ahead of the 2024 season, and the contest began with skydivers, a moment of silence for founder Dan Gerson and other activities as year 15 begins for the 'Stangs.

Roy Holcomb, pitcher for Southern Indiana University, was the first athlete to take the mound for the season, and he began the contest with a strikeout. The top of the inning was a quick one, as two pop flys were caught to move to the bottom of the first inning.

As the bottom of the first inning rolled around, Mustangs' Darius Freeman took a base due to an early walk, and the Baldwin Blue's pitcher took a second to calm his nerves. After a wild pitch, Freeman was able to round second, but the second baseman couldn't quarrel the throw from the catcher, and Freeman reached third base.

Next batter for St. Joe, and Carson Schrack ropes one between the center and right fielder, no one could get there in time, and Freeman took a jog to home plate to put his team up 1-0 early on.

The hit parade continued, as well-known Mustang player Trevor McCollum didn't waste his first opportunity at bat, sky rocketing to far right field, stayed in front of the foul line, and Schrack and another Mustang runner crossed home plate. The first inning ended with a 3-0 St. Joseph lead.

Mustangs wanted to carry on the hit parade to the second inning, as Oscar Pegg smacked one low to the third baseman. It snuck past the glove, trickling into the outfield and despite thinking about going two, Pegg played it smart and stopped at first.

After allowing another runner on base, Noah Bodenhausen was the next Mustang to step up to the plate. He smacked one down the centerline, and it took a couple bounces in the outfield, buying time for two runners to cross for the 5-0 lead.

Another run added in the second inning, as Jeter Mauzy's hit landed shallow right, the outfielder lost it in the sun, landing in front of him and bringing home a runner for the 6-0 lead. Mustangs added their seventh run of the game in the seventh inning, before adding three more to finish the game in a mercy rule, 10-0 ballgame.

St. Joseph is off Thursday night, but back in action at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium for the MINK League opener.

