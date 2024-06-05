St. Joseph Mustangs takes down Clarinda; keeps undefeated streak alive

Jun. 4—The St. Joseph Mustangs are one of the must-see summer attractions here in the community, and fans got some extra fun, as the team competed at Phil Welch Stadium on Tuesday for the first, and only, time this season.

Mustangs are usually on the road early in the week, but this switch-up was beneficial for the team, as they remain undefeated after taking down the Clarinda A's by a score of 7-3 in eight innings as the game was called due to weather.

The action was abundant early for St. Joseph, as Clarinda put two runners on base to begin the game due to a shaky start from pitcher Landon Reith. However, an A's hit bounced past the pitcher's outstretch glove, but Mason Holton scooped it up, dropped the ball off to second for the out, and the double play was completed at first to escape the inning tied.

In the bottom of the first, fans were given a sneak peek of what would come in the fourth inning. Things began with a Carson Schrack base hit where he beat the throw to first base. Another runner joined Schrack on base before Holton roped a hit to shallow left field. The ball landed at the outfielder's feet, as Schrack slid across home plate for the 1-0 lead.

After that hit, with a runner of third, Kyle Hepburn stepped up to the plate, with his hit rolling in the infield. The A's second baseman ran up to scoop the ball, but the speed of Hepburn was too much as he safely made it to first base, and another run crossed for the 2-0 Mustangs lead.

This time, runs kept coming in with Clarinda's help as the pitch struck the catcher's leg, bouncing off to the side and Jeter Mauzy jogged across home for the 3-0 lead after one inning.

Jumping to the top of the fourth, Clarinda with a runner on second, and the hit traveled over the head of Holton, despite him making a great effort for the high catch. The ball sat in the outfield, allowing the runner to round third, crossing home plate standing up, cutting the lead down 3-1 in favor of St. Joseph.

At the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mustangs loaded the bases with only one out. Darius Freeman used a center-field sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-1. Holton came back up in the order, and he hit the ball in the left field gap, three Clarinda players couldn't communicate on who was catching the ball, and that allowed two more runs to cross for the 6-1 lead.

Clarinda tallied two more runs later in the contest, but St. Joseph's hot start kept the gap large throughout the night, and the undefeated streak continues. The Mustangs are back in action Wednesday night in Clarinda, Iowa.

