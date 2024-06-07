St. Joseph Mustangs 'hit home' with first family night

Jun. 6—The St. Joseph Mustangs celebrate their first family night of the season on Thursday, welcoming the community to another evening of fun at Phil Welch Stadium.

Ky Turner, owner of the team, said he's excited for what the night will bring, as it will be a celebration of families and more.

"Tonight, we're honoring all city athletes, teams, coaches, who have reached some sort of accomplishment," Turner said.

The Mustangs are also hosting the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph is distributing free books to fans.

Turner said it's important for the Mustangs to do theme nights.

"Not everyone likes baseball, but everyone likes to have fun," Turner said.

The ideas of themed nights help the team get involved with the community.

"It gives us a chance to do some fun community things," Turner said. "It's great for our players to be involved with the community aspect, but then also, just give people an opportunity to come out and have fun at Phil Welch."

Turner said it's also a way to create special memories for fans.

"Not everyone remembers the score five hours/five days removed from here," he said. "But they do remember those moments like that, and so for us, it's important that we build those moments for people."

So far, the Mustangs have had a 7-0 season. Turner said he hopes people keep showing up and showing out.

"We give 'em a reason to come out here, and hopefully they keep coming back, and so far, the attendance has been just incredible," Turner said.