St. Joseph Montvale RB John Forster latest to commit to Rutgers football's 2025 recruiting class

Rutgers football has landed another commitment from a highly touted in-state recruit.

John Forster, a running back from St. Joseph Montvale, announced on Saturday that he had given his verbal pledge to join Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights as part of their 2025 recruiting class.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Forster committed while on a visit to Rutgers during what's been a busy month of recruiting for Schiano and his coaching staff.

Rated a three-star recruit and the No. 13 overall prospect in New Jersey according to the 247Sports Composite, Forster picked Rutgers from an offer list that included Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Illinois, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

John Forster of St. Joseph’s of Montvale runs the during a scrimmage with St. Joe's of Hammonton in preparation for their upcoming 2022 season in Montvale, NJ on August 17, 2022.

But Forster chose to stay home, becoming the 24th overall member of the class and eighth from New Jersey.

Rutgers has a deep running back room but Forster's addition will help to continue to fill the pipeline.

The Scarlet Knights will lose Kyle Monangai, the Big Ten's leading rusher, after next season, but the room also includes Sam Brown, Ja'shon Benjamin, Edd Guerrier and Gabe Winowich. It's become a position of strength for Rutgers, something Forster's commitment helps to fortify.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football recruiting: John Forster commits to 2025 class